Review: Robert Okaji’s “From Every Moment A Second”.

The first review!
FROM EVERY MOMENT A SECOND
Robert Okaji
Finishing Line Press
2017
★★★★★
From Every Moment A Second, the latest chapbook by American poet Robert Okaji, is yet another meticulously crafted collection of observations, private austerities and hesitancies spelt out in verse. A small collection of twenty poems, each feels “warm”, like a cozy winter Sunday on your living room couch – to paraphrase Junichiro Tanizaki – lost in contemplation of flavours to come.
What makes it a five star collection is each poem is clear in its vision, each unambiguously a part of the greater gist of the book. Each line shows where lesser works ‘tell’, and thus this collection feels like a series of tiny one act plays. Part of this is how each line and stanza feels like it has been put exactly in its proper place, that any further edits would remove a character or…
well done Robert, the quality of your work continues to amaze me…JIM
Thanks very much, Jim. Much appreciated.
Congratulations!
Thank you, David.
Congratulations from me, too
Thanks, Derrick. Best. Review. Ever.
this sounds wonderful –
Thanks, Beth. There could not possibly be a better prepublication review!
What great review. Congratulations. Will I be able to read your poems now without wondering ‘what is it like to be Robert Okaji’?
