Recording of My Poem “Mayflies”

Posted on by

Mayfly

“Mayflies” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, forthcoming from Finishing Line Press. FLP is taking prepublication orders here.

Please note:  prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and the number of copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help, and are able, please purchase your copy during this period. Thank you!

7 thoughts on “Recording of My Poem “Mayflies”

  1. Pingback: Recording of My Poem “Mayflies” — O at the Edges – richwrapper

    • Mayflies used to annoy me – too often flying into the house, flapping around, dying on countertops. Now I try to escort them outside when possible. And thanks, Charlotte. You’re always so kind!

      Like

      Reply

  4. Living along the Niagara River, some years there would be a brief window of time when swarms of mayflies and/or sandflies would be so thick at dusk that they made a gooey mess on the windshield, their carnal intent undaunted by the wipers smearing them. Your words lend beauty to what had been a most unpleasant experience.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s