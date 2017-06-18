Recording of “Magic”

Posted on by

tophat

 

I’m experimenting with recording. This is a slightly revised version of the one I posted a while back, with a little music added. It’s not quite where I want it to be, but hey, I’m learning.

“Magic” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second (prepublication orders taken here), and was first published in Taos Journal of International Poetry and Art.

3 thoughts on “Recording of “Magic”

