Recording of “Magic”

I’m experimenting with recording. This is a slightly revised version of the one I posted a while back, with a little music added. It’s not quite where I want it to be, but hey, I’m learning.
“Magic” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second (prepublication orders taken here), and was first published in Taos Journal of International Poetry and Art.
Very nice!
Thanks, Jazz. I need to do a better job of integrating the music, but overall the experiment is coming along.
The music is a nice compliment to the tone in your voice.
