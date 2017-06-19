Knots
Who you are not seldom rises
beyond midnight’s
sum: one strand thrown over
another, looped through
and pulled taut, achieving
tension and a sour taste
at the back of your throat.
Everyone believes this
doesn’t bleed. I lock the
windows, draw the shades,
twist the cord. Even distracted,
nothing comes undone.
“Knots” first appeared here in June 2016. It is not included in my forthcoming collection, From Every Moment a Second, available for preorder here.
This calls to mind those moments when carefully suppressed bits of self-knowledge come floating to the surface. There’s a sense of relief that the strain has let up for a moment, but sadness usually follows.
That does seem to be the case, doesn’t it?
