Knots

Who you are not seldom rises

beyond midnight’s

sum: one strand thrown over

another, looped through

and pulled taut, achieving

tension and a sour taste

at the back of your throat.

Everyone believes this

doesn’t bleed. I lock the

windows, draw the shades,

twist the cord. Even distracted,

nothing comes undone.

“Knots” first appeared here in June 2016. It is not included in my forthcoming collection, From Every Moment a Second, available for preorder here.