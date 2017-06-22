Cover Art for Robert Okaji’s New Chapbook!

Check out Stephanie L. Harper’s cover art. Awesome!
Not only was I deeply honored when Robert Okaji enlisted me to be the cover artist for his new chapbook, From Every Moment A Second, but the task proved to be one of the most inspiring and rewarding creative endeavors of my life.
I call this piece, “Dream of Flight,” after a line from a poem in Bob’s stunning collection, entitled, “Mayflies.” I hope it offers readers a small sense of the ways in which my life will never again be the same for having read this magnificent little collection of poetry!
Click HERE to order Robert Okaji’s beautiful new chapbook:
Really beautiful cover.
I love it! Great design.
