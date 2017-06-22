Political Haibun
The wind knows impermanence but does not trust it.
Dependent upon atmospheric pressure, absorption
and rotation, who can blame the wind? We, too,
lend ourselves illusions, only to barter them away.
Three miles for a beer. Seven seconds for a fresh look.
A dollar extended for every five stolen. Empathy,
but only for the wealthy. Electing liars to office,
we justify our actions with more untruths. Nothing
improves. Even the quality of lies diminishes.
yellowed grass bending
under the sun’s weight
god’s will, they say
Spot on – even the quality of lies dimishes – indeed.
We live in a curious time.
“yellowed grass bending under the sun’s weight… god’s will, they say”… fantastic!
I think I’ve violated the form’s “rules,” but…
One cannot violate the rules if they know them. A master appropriately moves beyond rules, while amateurs are mastered by remaining ruled…
Excellent! We’re both surfing the same wave today. 👍
I love it when that happens!
Apt yesterday / today. Even the quality of lies diminishes — too true
It’s almost insulting!
yes. thanks!
🙂
Oh my. Soul journeys are parallel sometimes. I appreciate that.
