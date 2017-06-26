December Moon (1999)
If loneliness breathes,
then rain is its heart,
always falling to its lowest point
before receding. Water graces us
daily in all its forms – the slowest
drop, the line of ice on the wall,
your breath, so soft and even
in the cool night. But no one,
no thing, can fill the void of
departure. You exhale and turn
away, and the air, with its empty
arms, embraces the space
you’ve left. I feel this daily,
whenever we part. At forty-one
I’ve known you half my life
but have loved you even longer,
through the millennium’s demise
and all that preceded or follows.
The brightest moon for a century to come
is but a shadow in your light.
This first appeared on the blog in October 2015. It’s hard to believe that I wrote “December Moon” nearly eighteen years ago. Busy with books, work and life, I didn’t write much in the nineties. But this, the last poem of that decade, recently surfaced. The sentiments are as true today as they were then. I am a lucky man.
Beautiful
Thank you!
In saying so, you showed us how she’s a very lucky woman too. ☺️
We both have our moments, but I insist that I’m the luckiest! 😃
Well written poem. You wrote this for somebody you love but is no longer with you.
She’s still here – sipping coffee across the table from me at this very moment.
A beautiful love poem, may you continue to be blessed.
Thanks very much.
Gorgeous, Bob — the way this poem captures the tension in love between connection and separation. (And I am deeply glad for that postscript, for both of you.)
A romantic testimony of love. !
