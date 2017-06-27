Recording of “The Resonance of No”

“The Resonance of No,” was published in December 2016 in Gravel, and is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for prepublication order at Finishing Line Press.

Music Credit: Cool Vibes Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

One thought on “Recording of “The Resonance of No”

  1. This is great, Robert. I love how you fearlessly blend media together to create something cohesive and unique. What is your recording setup like? Do you do a bunch at the same time or one after the other, as you post?

