BUY MY BOOK, OR THE CHIHUAHUA GETS

BUY MY BOOK, OR THE CHIHUAHUA GETS…

Pardon the interruption. The book in question is From Every Moment a Second, available for prepublication order from Finishing Line Press.

…A BELLY RUB!

WHAT? YOU WERE EXPECTING SOMETHING ELSE?

 

11 thoughts on “BUY MY BOOK, OR THE CHIHUAHUA GETS

  4. Alright, alright, I bought the book! Don’t tickle the dog to death…
    As they said in the Godfather, ‘Kill the poet, take the chihuahua. ‘
    Congrats. Can’t wait to read.

