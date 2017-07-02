Musings on poetry, language, perception, numbers, food, and anything else that slips through the cracks.
BUY MY BOOK, OR THE CHIHUAHUA GETS…
Pardon the interruption. The book in question is From Every Moment a Second, available for prepublication order from Finishing Line Press.
…A BELLY RUB!
WHAT? YOU WERE EXPECTING SOMETHING ELSE?
I have ordered it in the first instance..
No belly rubs today! And thank you, Mary!
Already ordered. Alas, can’t save the Chihuahua. Guerilla marketing at its best, Robert!
Thanks, Sarah! Much appreciated. Ozymandias, or Ozzie, as we call him, will have to live with the consequences. 🙂
Congratulations, Robert! The book looks great, but I have very little money now and am unable to buy it until things improve financially. Keep that adorable Chihuahua close! 🙂
He is adorable, isn’t he! And thanks, Robin. I understand tight budgets all too well!
Alright, alright, I bought the book! Don’t tickle the dog to death…
As they said in the Godfather, ‘Kill the poet, take the chihuahua. ‘
Congrats. Can’t wait to read.
Ha! Thank you, Jan. The Godfather reference is particularly relevant, as our female Chihuahua is named Apollonia, after Michael Corleone’s first wife. 🙂
Yikes. Now that is quite the coincidence!
Clever and funny, not you, the dog ):
Ha! He is a good humored dog who wants nothing more than to snuggle on someone’s lap. The photo was from three years ago. He’s twice that size now. A real moose!
