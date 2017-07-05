My Writing Space

I am fortunate to have a writing space of any sort, much less a comfortable one.

Shack X

This is the shack that launched a thousand rejections…or something like that. It’s small, with a 10 x 12 footprint, and is getting crowded inside.  The photo was taken in August 2013, a few weeks before the interior was finished out. Note the inspector, Jackboy, with his ball.

Shack 1

The most important feature of the shack is the air conditioner. The bookcases are nice, too, but the heat would be unbearable without the a/c unit.

Shack 2

Books keep migrating here. I wonder why. The cattle dog spent many hours in the dog bed, but the Chihuahuas prefer the house.

Shack 3

I try to use the available space as efficiently as possible, hence the skinny book cases. The painting is by Stuckist painter Ron Throop, whose art and words inspire me.

Shack 4

The desk is usually messier than this…

Shack 5

Birds often smacked into the righthand window, until I added the little mobile fabricated from a piece of cedar and wooden bird ornaments.

Shack 6

Yes, that’s a stationary bike. The good thing about having such a small space is that I can ride the bike and reach over for a sip of beer without having to pause.

Shack last

I’ve been banging on that guitar for forty years. It’s a little worn, but then so am I. The broadside is a Galway Kinnel poem, “Little Children’s Prayer,” which joins a small group of signed broadsides in the shack, featuring poems by Jane Hirshfield, Arthur Sze and Mei-Mei Berssenbrugge. Alas, I’m running low on wall space.

 

 

28 thoughts on “My Writing Space

    • I found it at IKEA, of all places, and just had to have it. It’ll come down one of these days, as bookcases will need to be added. But it’s been enjoyable to have. People often ask about the photo of me with the rope bridge in the background. Where was it taken, they ask. In my backyard, I reply. 🙂

      • Hmm. Great idea. A few years ago I decided to make “duck prosciutto,” really just cured duck breasts. I used a refrigerator, on its highest setting, in the garage, with one rack set high in it, with cheesecloth-wrapped duck breasts hanging from the rack. It was successful (the duck was tasty), but Lissa has told the story to illustrate how goofy her husband is. Or at least that’s my feeling. 🙂

  6. Delighted to see your studio in the garden – a bolt hole well away from the hustle and bustle of urban life.

    Regarding the cattle dog, we need to learn more about this character and companion.

    The chair with arms is great, solid furniture, no doubt comfortable too. And the wee Mac to broadcast with – what would we do without the wifi and wordpress blogs!

    This post reminds me of a photo feature on 40 writers rooms – Nigella Lawson’s study is almost perfection.

    • It is a lovely bolt hole! Ah, Jackboy the cattle dog was my shadow. Or rather, I was his human. He died three years ago, and we still miss him. I’ve seen a photo of Nigella Lawson’s study. It is truly stunning!

  11. What a wonderful dedicated space! I immediately was reminded of Virginia Woolf’s shed. My own space tends to be the south end of our dining room table, near the tall bay windows, so I can distract myself with the birds’ and chipmunks’ and breeze-stirred curtains’ movements… 😉

  12. I love your space – thank you for sharing. The rope bridge pic is a perfect example of opening up a tiny space with a big piece of art. And the way you have photographed it with the string hanging on the bike, it looks like the bridge comes right out into the room.

