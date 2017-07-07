My Poem “Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome” Has Been Published in Crannóg 45

My poem, “Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome,” has been published in the summer issue of the Irish journal, Crannóg, available in printed form only. Alas, I was unable to attend the June 30 launch at the Crane Bar in Galway. Maybe next time!
My poem, “Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome,” has been published in the summer issue of the Irish journal, Crannóg, available in printed form only. Alas, I was unable to attend the June 30 launch at the Crane Bar in Galway. Maybe next time!
Well, that was fun finding your name at last, Bob! I like the creativity and congrats on the publication! You definitely will have to check out the Crane Bar sometime!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! That was quite the chore. Believe me, the Crane Bar was tempting, but we had too much going on here. But one of these days!
LikeLike
Congratulations!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sandra.
LikeLiked by 1 person