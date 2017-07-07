My Poem “Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome” Has Been Published in Crannóg 45

Posted on by

CrannogFront

My poem, “Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome,” has been published in the summer issue of  the Irish journal, Crannóg, available in printed form only. Alas, I was unable to attend the June 30 launch at the Crane Bar in Galway. Maybe next time!

CrannogBack

 

4 thoughts on “My Poem “Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome” Has Been Published in Crannóg 45

  1. Well, that was fun finding your name at last, Bob! I like the creativity and congrats on the publication! You definitely will have to check out the Crane Bar sometime!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s