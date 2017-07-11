The trailer for my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, is available for viewing on YouTube. Many thanks to Ken Gierke for assembling these scattered lines and images into a greater whole.
Please note: prepublication sales determine the print run, which means this stage is crucial in terms of how many copies will be printed and the number of copies I’ll receive as payment. So if you feel inclined to help this poet in his commercial endeavor (which does seem rather ludicrous), and are able, please purchase your copy during this period, which runs through August 11. The book’s tentative release date is October 6.
Reblogged this on Eadar Doodles + Cheese and commented:
I’ve already reserved mine. Robert Okaji writes some of the most accessible poetry I’ve ever read. His works belong on every connoisseur’s shelf.
#poetry
LikeLike
Making this for you was my pleasure, Bob. Your poetry inspires, and I look forward to holding your book in my hands.
LikeLike
Fabulous video.
LikeLike
Loved your video, Bob! Wonderful idea!
LikeLike
Well done! Images and lines dovetail perfectly.
But, of course, you knew that!
LikeLike