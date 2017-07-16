Poem Up at Picaroon Poetry, Issue #9

My poem, “Memorial Day, 2015” has been published at Picaroon Poetry. Many thanks to editor Kate Garrett, for taking this piece, and a shout out to Paul Vaughan and Tobi Alfier, whose poems also appear in this issue.
My poem, “Memorial Day, 2015” has been published at Picaroon Poetry. Many thanks to editor Kate Garrett, for taking this piece, and a shout out to Paul Vaughan and Tobi Alfier, whose poems also appear in this issue.
I may not be the most tech savvy but is there a direct link to your poem, or a least directions how to get there?
LikeLike