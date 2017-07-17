A Step Closer Posted on July 17, 2017 by robert okaji A Step Closer The difference in here and there, a step closer to infinity swallowing the clover and wild onion. Not knowing, you shift purpose to intent. Following the sun, the flower sips light all day, pausing only when I walk between. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Damn, I just love the imagery. The flower sips light all day. Like little mini shots of sunshine. Love! 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sidra!
LikeLike
The flower sips light all day!! A classic line for sure! Wish I had thought of that one!!
Dwight
LikeLiked by 2 people
I think flowers are more prone to sipping than gulping. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, you are right!
LikeLike
A new mantra
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha. Thank you.
LikeLike
Sublimely done, “you shift purpose to intent”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, I. We sometimes do that without realizing it.
LikeLike
This is great.
LikeLiked by 1 person