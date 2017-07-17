Poem Up at Picaroon Poetry, Issue #9

My poem, “Memorial Day, 2015” has been published at Picaroon Poetry. Many thanks to editor Kate Garrett, for taking this piece, and a shout out to Paul Vaughan and Tobi Alfier, whose poems also appear in this issue.
I may not be the most tech savvy but is there a direct link to your poem, or a least directions how to get there?
There’s no direct link, but there should be an arrow on the right side (it may be difficult to see, depending upon which platform you’re using). Click there, and it should carry you into the publication. My poem is located about fifteen pages in.
If you still encounter problems, email picaroonpoetry@gmail.com and Kate Garrett will send you a PDF of the issue.
Thanks, I was blind. Now I’m reading the whole magazine.
Yay!
Great poem and another great venue. Thanks!
