With gratitude to editor Cristina Del Canto for taking this piece.
My poem “Buddha’s Not Talking” is live at Blue Bonnet Review.
Well, I, for one, hope I don’t become what I think…and I’m on the fence about reincarnation. “Let the mystery be,” as Iris DeMent says (a song much on my mind these days).
It’s so great to see your work getting the recognition it deserves! Congratulations!
I’m on the fence about becoming what I think! And thank you, Kerfe.
I don’t think I’ve ever read that one. I really like it. I like the bookend references to Buddha. I like all of it from beginning to end.
It’s brand new. Sorta. Wrote it about 19 months ago, and it’s been circulating since. Finally found a home! Glad you like it, Tami. Thanks.
Thank you.
I loved it so much that I cried.
Beautiful!
Thanks very much!
Well done.
Thanks, Ken. These pieces drift around, but in the end land somewhere. 🙂
I love it, Robert!! It seems as though you have done all the talking for Buddha. He wanted you to figure it out for yourself. He knew his stare would wear you down.
Thanks, Tricia. I think you’re right. And of course he’s staring with his eyes closed, which makes it even more disconcerting. 🙂
The Buddha knows. 😆
Congrats, Sir Robert!
I remember this one. From where, I’m not sure, but it’s been wound into my neural network. Did I ever tell you about the time I took art lessons from a Tibetan Buddhist Lama? I spent about three weeks painting Buddha heads and bodies in the lotus position, using a ludicrously difficult inking technique. No matter how effectively I “cheated” with my brush strokes, the instructor could identify attempted cover-ups in a fraction of a second. I only completed about 1/3 of the course and never went back. Also, it didn’t help that I was the only one in the class who wasn’t a monk, and who couldn’t keep all the deities and their colors straight. I kept looking for a pattern that, apparently, was not there… Yeah, Buddha doesn’t make it easy for us in any of his manifestations! I’ve always found it more gratifying to look to the dogs for answers, which is likely the crux of all my spiritual shortcomings in this lifetime…
I love how your work encourages such internalization and appropriation for the reader! It speaks to your strength and generosity as an artist.
This was likely included in last fall’s Truchas packet o’ possibilities. You hadn’t mentioned your art lessons. Funny! Well, I admit to finding it much easier to talk to myself or converse with dogs than most people… 😀🐶🐶
