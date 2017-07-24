Poem Up at Birch Gang Review Posted on July 24, 2017 by robert okaji My poem “Landscape with Jar” is live in Issue 2.1 of Birch Gang Review. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Well done Robert, I’m following all your works with great interest, but I’m quite unaccustomed to this fascinating world of poetry…
Thanks, Ivor. The world of poetry is a strange but wonderful place!
Congratulations
Thank you, PS!
