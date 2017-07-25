Curtain
Adept at withdrawal, it retreats.
How appropriate, we think,
that its body curls
with the wind’s
tug, offering
only the
slightest
resistance. Then
it returns,
bringing to mind
the habitual offender
whose discomfiture
lies in choice,
the fear
of enclosure
removed. The
forward glance.
And back again,
whispering its
edict: concede, reclaim.
Give and take. We are as one.
“Curtain” first appeared on the blog in July 2015.
This is very well written! I love this!
LikeLike
concede, reclaim. That is exactly how things should be. Everyone digs there heels in, trying to be right; even when they’re wrong; even when they’re stupid. Those who can step back and see the big picture know how to relent when necessary or when to push forward. Great piece. Wonderful as always.
LikeLike
I enjoyed the twist to this curtain call, it was so subtly done.
LikeLike