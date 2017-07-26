Curtain
Adept at withdrawal, it retreats.
How appropriate, we think,
that its body curls
with the wind’s
tug, offering
only the
slightest
resistance. Then
it returns,
bringing to mind
the habitual offender
whose discomfiture
lies in choice,
the fear
of enclosure
removed. The
forward glance.
And back again,
whispering its
edict: concede, reclaim.
Give and take. We are as one.
“Curtain” first appeared on the blog in July 2015.
This is very well written! I love this!
Thank you!
concede, reclaim. That is exactly how things should be. Everyone digs there heels in, trying to be right; even when they’re wrong; even when they’re stupid. Those who can step back and see the big picture know how to relent when necessary or when to push forward. Great piece. Wonderful as always.
And the wind keeps shifting directions!
As fickle and unpredictable as we humans.
Indeed.
I enjoyed the twist to this curtain call, it was so subtly done.
Thank you, Ivor. One never knows in which direction the curtain will blow…
It has a sort of less musical more movement orientated similarity to the Aeolian harp.
A windly rhythm!
If i had hair i’d feel the wind through it
Someday you’ll have patches of hair sprouting from your ears!
Can’t wait.
There’s more to look forward to!
I love the poem, and the picture is a perfect match.
Thank you, Sherron. I enjoy matching photos to poems.
