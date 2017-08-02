My poem, “Overlooked” has been published in the inaugural issue of The Mantle. Many thanks to editor James Croal Jackson for taking this piece.
Nice one, Bob. We have these empty spaces in our lives – some are of our own making, and some are imposed upon us – but all are a part of our fabric, as life goes on.
And congratulations!
Thanks, Ken. Those little spaces can really get to you!
