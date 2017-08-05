Staircase at Fifteen
Ascending, her centrifugal
influence captures me
and I follow,
breathless,
witless, wordless,
despite all longing
and shared
discretions, in spite
of the thundering
pulse
and the incessant
demand to act
or run.
She pauses, looks
down, sees
nothing.
Suddenly freed,
spinning off
and slowing down,
shrinking,
far below, on equal
footing but so
apart,
never to meet
in truth, unable
to define direction or
motive, I remain
fixed as she moves
higher, far away, close
but up,
always up.
Truee
Sadly so. Thank you.
I hope this is meant to be somewhat humorous, Robert, because it made me laugh.
I found it amusing to write. 🙂
It’s amazing how adolescent attraction makes you want to run and hide. Maybe it’s not adolescent attraction. Just attraction, in general.
That is such a difficult time. I wouldn’t want to relive those days.
Oh I like this very much Bob. And the photo is perfect with it
Thank you, PS! Those staircases. Those ups and downs!
Sometimes too many downs too many times in a row
Oh, yeah.
A great poem! I wonder how many times this happens in a lifetime?
Dwight
Thanks, Dwight. It happens all too often in adolescence!
Yes, after forty years I still remember!
Same here.
We all have our staircase memories. There should be an anthology of staircase memory poems. I did not just volunteer to edit it, by the way. Just sayin.
I can see it now – The Ascending Descent, an Anthology of Ups, Downs, and Angst!
