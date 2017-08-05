Staircase at Fifteen

Ascending, her centrifugal

influence captures me

and I follow,

breathless,

witless, wordless,

despite all longing

and shared

discretions, in spite

of the thundering

pulse

and the incessant

demand to act

or run.

She pauses, looks

down, sees

nothing.

Suddenly freed,

spinning off

and slowing down,

shrinking,

far below, on equal

footing but so

apart,

never to meet

in truth, unable

to define direction or

motive, I remain

fixed as she moves

higher, far away, close

but up,

always up.