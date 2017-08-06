Firewood
For two years the oak
loomed, leafless.
We had aged
together, but somehow
I survived the drought
and ice storms, the
regret and wilt,
the explosions within,
and it did not.
I do not know
the rituals of trees,
how they mourn
a passing, or if
the sighs I hear
betray only my own
frailties, but even
as I fuel the saw and
tighten the chain,
I look carefully
for new growth.
“Firewood” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order (shipping in October) at Finishing Line Press.
Great poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Maybe they mourn like elephants, deeply, cyclically. Returning to the same spot yearly. Silent contemplations; releasing leaves to accompany them on their journey… Your words stimulate the synapsis. Great poem!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I, too, think it would be slow, cyclical. And thanks for your kind comments.
LikeLike
You’re welcome.
LikeLike