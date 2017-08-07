Firewood
For two years the oak
loomed, leafless.
We had aged
together, but somehow
I survived the drought
and ice storms, the
regret and wilt,
the explosions within,
and it did not.
I do not know
the rituals of trees,
how they mourn
a passing, or if
the sighs I hear
betray only my own
frailties, but even
as I fuel the saw and
tighten the chain,
I look carefully
for new growth.
“Firewood” is included in my forthcoming chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for pre-publication order (shipping in October) at Finishing Line Press.
Great poem!
Thank you, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Maybe they mourn like elephants, deeply, cyclically. Returning to the same spot yearly. Silent contemplations; releasing leaves to accompany them on their journey… Your words stimulate the synapsis. Great poem!
I, too, think it would be slow, cyclical. And thanks for your kind comments.
You’re welcome.
Wonderful, with wooden undertones 🙂
Ha! Thank you, Diana.
Loved it Robert!!
Thanks, Fiza. Much appreciated.
I feel this one, Bob. Just a month or so ago, I noticed the towering SIberian elm that has been dead for two years (multiple dessicated trunks chainsawed last summer) seems to be sending up new growth from her roots. It’s all I can do to resist throwing a baby shower..
We lost so many live oaks to a combination of drought and freezes! Some of the losses were painful. I always look for new growth. 🙂
I truly love this, Robert. Have often wondered the same about dead trees, and always look for some sign of new growth before giving up on them. You’ve written this with a certain tenderness and it’s beautiful and moving.
Thank you, Betty. I do love and mourn our trees.
Me too. You are kindred spirit. 🌲
I think so, too.
A great poem, Robert! I can see it now! Perhaps you should have looked for an acorn!!
Dwight
It’s hard to replace those 50-year old trees!
Not in our lifetime! Sad to see them go!!
Though in our present climate, I’m not certain there is much future for live oaks in our area. Sad.
Oh, Robert, ashes to ashes, thus we go.
Yes, indeed!
Excellent poem…u r awesome sir
