Reliquary
If only the sky could contain you, I would sleep.
Instead I rise and limp through the fog to my shack.
Sip coffee, strum E-minor, arrange words. Listen.
The earth, too, considers you limitless.
Disassembling the chord note by note, I reminisce.
How the indistinct commits its magic.
Indirection, implication. Camouflage. The missing.
Fingers follow the path more readily than the eye.
If the flatted third disappears, what remains?
My body knows its beginning and suspects its end.
The first and the fifth inform our options.
Filling space, consuming time. Rationing pleasure.
I twist my hand, and ignoring the tendon, play the note.
Your last days concluded this vessel. I retain you.
This is Something Else! Very special work.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you think so, B. Thank you.
LikeLike
Excellent – especially ‘ignoring the tendon’ 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Derrick. I must admit that ignoring the tendon is usually unwise. 😬
LikeLiked by 1 person
As a piano player, this strikes a special chord with me, Robert. It’s so wistful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Nadia. Playing with words, playing with music…
LikeLiked by 1 person