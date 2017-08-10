Reliquary
If only the sky could contain you, I would sleep.
Instead I rise and limp through the fog to my shack.
Sip coffee, strum E-minor, arrange words. Listen.
The earth, too, considers you limitless.
Disassembling the chord note by note, I reminisce.
How the indistinct commits its magic.
Indirection, implication. Camouflage. The missing.
Fingers follow the path more readily than the eye.
If the flatted third disappears, what remains?
My body knows its beginning and suspects its end.
The first and the fifth inform our options.
Filling space, consuming time. Rationing pleasure.
I twist my hand, and ignoring the tendon, play the note.
Your last days concluded this vessel. I retain you.
This is Something Else! Very special work.
I’m glad you think so, B. Thank you.
Excellent – especially ‘ignoring the tendon’ 🙂
Thanks, Derrick. I must admit that ignoring the tendon is usually unwise. 😬
As a piano player, this strikes a special chord with me, Robert. It’s so wistful.
Thank you, Nadia. Playing with words, playing with music…
Rationing pleasure in the overall “My body knows its beginning and suspects its end.” – quite a powerful perspective. Might add: poetry like this is one of my preferred pleasures.
No need to ration this! And thank you!
Nice poem!
Thanks very much.
No problem
Extraordinary… Again, such powerful imagery and subtle, intimate depth. Wonderful treat this morning!
Thank you very much.
See?
THIS “subtle, intimate depth” is your Poetics, Sir Robert! Yours is certainly no flash-in-the-pan, discordant political tirade ranted in the street on a whim, but a hard-won, refined, vitally, profoundly quiet resonance that is for all time! And no editor worth his/her weight in salt would tell you otherwise! 😉
Thank you, ma’am.
so very tender…
Thanks, Nancie!
The last, parting sentence packs an understated wallop.
Thank you, Harry. Much appreciated.
i love this
Thank you, Max!
I do not get much poetry. This poem started the cry of who died singing in my head. Is this an appropriate response?
It is, indeed.
I just love this one!
