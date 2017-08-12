Prayer
Death does not choose you at random.
It approaches at your pace, rumbling
downhill or floating in the air,
debris or dandelion fluff,
concealed yet evident.
Listen: a small cloud bumps another,
merging into one larger being —
can you hear its ecstasies?
All the world’s souls, gathered.
Death is apart of life one can not exist without the other.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So true!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I hope it is like one cloud bumping into another…transferring from this use of energy into another, with ecstasy.
LikeLike
Your description is truly wondrous
LikeLike
Beautiful 🙂
LikeLike
Death comes often and hopefully quick but comes nonetheless.
LikeLike