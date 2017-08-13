Prayer
Death does not choose you at random.
It approaches at your pace, rumbling
downhill or floating in the air,
debris or dandelion fluff,
concealed yet evident.
Listen: a small cloud bumps another,
merging into one larger being —
can you hear its ecstasies?
All the world’s souls, gathered.
Death is apart of life one can not exist without the other.
So true!
I hope it is like one cloud bumping into another…transferring from this use of energy into another, with ecstasy.
That’s mine, too. Energies to ever expanding ecstasies. 🙂
Your description is truly wondrous
Thank you, Ivor. One can but speculate…
Beautiful 🙂
Thanks very much, Janice.
Death comes often and hopefully quick but comes nonetheless.
We may put it off a bit, but inevitably…
Hopefully it just knocks at my door as I gaze like an Emily out a lonely virgin window…
We’ve waved to each other in passing, but thus far I’ve not heard the knock.
I think the world needs more poets but hopefully they stay outside..
Cloud merge – beautiful metaphor for death of the body I’m currently held in – and that image is perfect, pink petals like hands praying.
I’d like to have a little of the suppleness of clouds, the ability to merge. The photo jumped out at me and I knew it was the right one.
Love the tone, the title, that last line!!! A prayer to remember, say out loud. Is it new?
Thanks, Lynne. Yes, it’s new. Something that spilled out in May…
A lovely image, Bob.
Thanks, Cate!
Nice imagery, Bob.
Thanks, Ken!
One thing is certain, it chooses us all!
A lovely imagery Robert.
There’s no denying that! Thank you.
Since I can’t die the way I want, in a Tokugawa Era sword fight outnumbered five to one…I’ll settle for death by snu-snu (see Futurama).
Ha! I just had to look up snu-snu.
I humbly petition any/all gods daily that Michelle Yeoh. Lauren Tom, and Maggie Cheung will do me the honour of snu snu-ing me right through the floor; in any order or grouping!
May Most Holy, Radiant, and Beneficient Amaterasu O-mikami Herself hear my plea and grant me this final earthly account…
