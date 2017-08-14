Boxcar

Whose voice lingers

among the gathered stones,

raised then lowered as if

to ensnare followers?

This is not the issue.

Nor should we speak of paper

shuddering in the wind

and the dense glare of shovels

in the night underfoot.

Pray that the road continues

beyond the next curve

or increment of time.

Trust in motion,

the reticence of trees.

“Boxcars” first appeared here in November 2015. It had been moldering in a folder for three decades when I uncovered it. I have no idea what originally sparked it.