On Context, Otherness and the Role of Poetry (an Interview from 2013)

Posted on by

For those of you who might care, I’m featured in an interview in Middle Gray.

IMG_9524

Originally posted in December 2013. Circumstances have changed a bit – I have more time to write these days, but somehow manage to constantly run behind…

4 thoughts on “On Context, Otherness and the Role of Poetry (an Interview from 2013)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s