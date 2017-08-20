Endurance, 1946

Unaware of the day’s movements, she paints her

reply to the bracelet of light flaring above

the horizon. Tomorrow’s edict is gather,

as in retrieving a sister’s bones in black

rain, reassembling in thought

a smile that could not endure despite

its beauty. I seek a place

of nourishment and find empty bowls.

What is the symbol for peace, for planet?

How do we relinquish the incinerated voice?

Under the vault of ribs lie exiled words, more

bones, and beneath them, relentless darkness.

And whose bodies mingle in this earth?

Whose tongue withers from disuse?

The eight muscles react to separate stimuli,

four to change shape and four to alter position.

Turning, she places the brush on the sill

and opens the window to the breeze.

Exit the light, exit all prayer. Ten strokes

form breath. She does not taste the wind.

“Endurance, 1946” first appeared here in January 2015.



