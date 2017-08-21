How to Take an Amazing Photo of a Solar Eclipse

SLHARPERPOETRY

“Solar Eclipse with Sunspots” by Matthew Harper

First,

get knocked up,

plan a wedding in three months

and waddle down the aisle in white pumps

that fit you when you bought them.

Gain a total of forty-eight pounds

while throwing up for forty weeks,

and give birth to a nine-pound baby boy,

who is bigger and cries louder than any other

newborn in the maternity ward.

After you blink once or twice,

find yourself moving across the country

for your husband’s engineering job,

with three cats, the six-week old baby,

and all of their respective paraphernalia

crammed into a purple minivan.