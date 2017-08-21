How to Take an Amazing Photo of a Solar Eclipse

Today, of all days, I just had to reblog Stephanie L. Harper’s poem!
“Solar Eclipse with Sunspots” by Matthew Harper
First,
get knocked up,
plan a wedding in three months
and waddle down the aisle in white pumps
that fit you when you bought them.
Gain a total of forty-eight pounds
while throwing up for forty weeks,
and give birth to a nine-pound baby boy,
who is bigger and cries louder than any other
newborn in the maternity ward.
After you blink once or twice,
find yourself moving across the country
for your husband’s engineering job,
with three cats, the six-week old baby,
and all of their respective paraphernalia
crammed into a purple minivan.
Critical Step: Raising Your Boy
To do this, start learning more about more things than you knew existed;
begin appreciating that this cherubic, gorgeous,
but almost alien issue of your loins
sees individual ice crystals in distant clouds,
hears crickets chirping at dusk
over the sound of rush-hour traffic,
Thanks for the reblog! This was a nice surprise to come home to after a 4-hour drive that should have been less than 2… Totally worth it, though! There are now more photos! 😎🌑
Wow, this beats anything I saw today in Austin! Thanks for sharing Stephanie’s (and her son’s) clearer focus on what does and doesn’t matter.
