Recent Journal Publications (June – August 2017)

Mantle

I thought it might be worthwhile to assemble these in one place, to make it easier for anyone interested in reading my recent publications.

Blue Fifth Review
“Heroes”

The Mantle
“Overlooked”

The Lake
“Letter to Wright from Between Gusts”

Eclectica
“A Word Bathing in Moonlight”
“Scarecrow Dreams”
“Missing Loved Ones”

Birch Gang Review
“Landscape with Jar”

Blue Bonnet Review
“Buddha’s Not Talking”

Picaroon Poetry
“Memorial Day, 2015”

Bright Sleep
“The Sky Withholds”

Crannóg
“Scarecrow Sings the High Lonesome”

Outcast Poetry
“The Theory and Practice of Rebellion”

