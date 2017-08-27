Life among the Prickly Pear
Rain’s twofold curse: not enough
too much. Still, I take comfort
even among the thorns.
There is much to like here.
Its moonlight flowers.
Paddles fried with minced garlic.
Wren’s jubilant shriek.
The fruit’s red nectar.
I wake to distant screech owls
purring their desires on separate
slopes. Late spring, storms looming.
I close my eyes and the creek rises.
* * *
A draft of this first appeared here in June 2015, and I posted this version in May 2016. It seemed appropriate to this stormy weekend. On a personal note, I’ll need to inspect a flood-prone creek on Monday. I wonder how it will be…
In the meantime, two of my guitar heroes:
Nice poem! Hope you are surviving Harvey’s big BLOW!!
Dwight
Thanks, Dwight. We’re away from the worst of it, but folks to the east and south of us have been hard hit.
I like the screech owls purring….
Their song is rather soothing.
Not enough or too much, indeed. I hope you are well and dry, Bob.
Well and dry, Cate. Thanks. The wind is something!
Brilliant yellow flowers on a spiked bed
They are beautiful!
