To That Dismal Train Somewhere Near Banff
Forgotten, you settle into the earth,
naming stones for each destination missed –
Kamloops, Jasper, Lake Louise – which is worth
each open-mouthed coin laid on the rail, kissed
and reformed into altered currency
no longer capable of carrying
debt or a tourist’s sense of urgency,
only dying days and the wearying
plight of the unmoved. If vines caress your
body, who’s to blame for accepting their
advances? When green subsumes rust, deplore
that too, but enjoy the moments you share,
leaf on metal and glass, the raspy light
tonguing your throat through those long, whistling nights.
“wearying plight of the unmoved” – impressive description of an intangible! Is this recall of a wrecked train seen from a moving train? The poem feels like a binocular zoom-in.
Thank you! This was sparked by the same painting that inspired my mini-broadside poem “The Loneliness of the Last.”
Oh Banff…so many fond memories…
I’ve never been there, but it crept into the poem.
I have been through there so many times they should name a street after me. Oh the stories… one day when I win the lottery we shall stand on the top of Tunnel Mountain together and scream out poems at the towering peaks all around us…
This sounds like an excellent plan.
There is a path up the west slope…we’ll take a bottle of Laphroaig and some Camembert and a couple of notebooks. Then a couple of Black Angus T-bone steaks later…
The link doesn’t work, Bob and I can’t find it on your site. But I really like this poem!!! Cheers, Lynne
I may post “The Loneliness of the Last” later today or perhaps tomorrow.
Love it. And takes me back to my home country….
Feeling like an old rusty train myself tonight, and no breath to blow that forlorn whistle.
