Tree, Ice, Window (December 13, 2000)

I.

This doubling of age,

increments gained, like a shadow’s

flesh, ever flowering, ever diminishing,

consuming all.

And having gained stature,

what of the syllables lost in the blur,

the fecund process

unnoticed, unheard.

Reciprocity of motion, the leaf’s descent.

II.

Bent under the hour’s weight, it

departs untouched,

aloof,

yet watched and not alone,

enduring its slow release

as the morning deepens.

III.

The eyelid droops, then opens,

defying gravity and those things heavier than air,

and opening, rescinds

all notion of secrecy.

Somewhere the voice expends its energy

and lies fallow,

like a storm awaiting the perfect

moment, then appears

in all its arterial splendor,

tunneling through the night’s long reach

and the transparent dream.

Or a hand draws the shade.

An older poem, from the “vault.” I barely remember writing it.