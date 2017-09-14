Inquisition

1.

I breathe smoke

from the fire

warming our feet

Something is not right

but not wrong

yet

like the bones’ dance

on wires

in a bad dream

Fear’s sharp blade twists

burning with the slow

heat of coals

2.

I cannot read ashes

the message

of cracked stones in desert light

nor the poetry

of the cow’s skull

white on dark sand

What right has a man

And the snake’s

quivering tongue tasting

what the air brings to him

Originally posted in December 2014. One of my earliest published pieces, this first appeared in Taurus, in 1984. Curiously, this is not the piece that I remembered having been published in Taurus. I wonder if that poem still exists somewhere? Such is memory…