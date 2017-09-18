Meditation in White (Lilies)

Clouds pass my high window quickly, abandoning the blue.

Indefinite mass, indeterminate, impersonal

as only intimates may know.

Though you lay there, nothing remained in the bed.

Which is the blank page’s gift, the monotone

or a suggestion of mist and stripped bones.

The nurse marked the passage with pen on paper.

Renewal, departure. A rising.

I accept the ash of suffering

as I accept our destination, the morning

and its offerings, with you in synthesis,

complete and empty, shaded in contrast,

wilting, as another opens. Laughter eases the way.

***

This was first published in Shadowtrain, and made its first appearance here in March 2016.