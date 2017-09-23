Poem Nominated for Best of the Net

My poem “When to Say Goodbye” has been submitted to the Best of the Net 2017 anthology by the editors of Oxidant Engine. I’m honored to be nominated alongside one of my favorite poets, Khaty Xiong.
Congratulations!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Way to go, Bob!! Do readers get to vote on them at some point?
Thanks, Leigh. I think Sundress Publications makes all the editorial decisions. Sort of like the Pushcart Prize, but online publications only, and no public votes.
Congratulations!
Thank you very much.
That’s fantastic…congratulations!
Thank you!
Congrats
