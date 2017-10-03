I Have Answers
But the questions remain.
A little pepper, some salt,
butter. Our rosemary needs pruning
and the music’s too loud
to hear. The lizard basks in sunlight
eight minutes old, but I forget to ask
what else we need. Or want. Just this,
she says. Red, like your favorite sky,
the in-between, the misplaced one.
“I Have Answers” is included in From Every Moment a Second, which will be published by Finishing Line Press this fall. The publisher has informed me that the publication date has been pushed back five weeks, which suggests a mid-November release.
There are always questions.
And I suppose sometimes the answers change.
The answers change, as do the questions. And more pop out. 😀
I like everything about this post except the change of dates 😦
“The lizard basis in sunlight eight minutes old…” is going to stay in my head all day. It sounds like a line from a nursery rhyme.
O! If you ever do a Tupelo Press thing again I’m going to challenge you to write a nursery rhyme.
I’m not thrilled with the change, either. A nursery rhyme? Eek!
I imagine it would include something about Etruscans, Babylonian agriculture and the Moon.
Well, ok, since you’re going to lib a softball my way. 😀
Curious poem to pair with a publisher’s delays … no doubt they have answers to the whys …
LikeLiked by 1 person
They definitely have answers, none of which match my theories. Ha!
Tell them it’s a fine wine, already, and doesn’t need any more aging.
Scratch that!
Fine single malt.
Ha. They have little use for communication…
