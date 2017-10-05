Six Poems at Underfoot Poetry

I’m thrilled to have six poems up at Underfoot Poetry. Many thanks to Tim Miller for adding me to his line up. A note on the formatting: your screen may adjust the lines, especially on the first four poems, which consist of a phrase per line. To get the intended effect, you could widen the screen setting. But you might prefer the interesting enjambment offered by your default setting.
Excellent, and congratulations, Bob.
All of these are masterful and merit further attention, but right away I’ll say that “Bridge,” within “Elegy,” really speaks to me. If a bridge is a connection, is it because something must be fabricated to make that connection. And if so, once it has lost its purpose, what does it become? A useless connection to the past?
Thanks, Ken. That section was inspired by the opening line of the Huffstickler poem mentioned in the notes. It was a perfect line.
Wow, these six comprise a powerful bundle! It never seems to amaze me how your brand of nihilism manages to be hopeful… As famous I can tell, you inhabit the coveted “Nothing” of the Tibetan Buddhists, much to your devoted readers’ immense fulfillment.
Congratulations on this fine placement, and kudos to editor Tim Miller for his judicious inclusion of the whole here!
Congrats again, Bob! So beautiful, these poems! New?
