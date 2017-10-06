Recording of “Forgetting Charm”

Posted on by

“Forgetting Charm” first appeared in Issue Two of The Icarus Anthology.

 

9 thoughts on “Recording of “Forgetting Charm”

      • I will take the blame on that one 🙂 not only did I understand your meaning better, the music choice added a polished depth to the reading. I guess we’ve been spoiled by all of the musical scores in our movies and such. Listening to poem recitation that is voice alone leaves me to envision the poet in a “clean room” wearing a paper suit and a shower cap. Never read poetry while wearing gloves in an hermetically sealed environment! I would put this recording on my phone and listen to it as a creative kick start to my day. (Which is what I did today, so thank you.)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply

  4. Thank you for not posting the poem, Robert😊. At first I thought I wanted to follow along, but it was a pleasure to close my eyes to hear you say things like “in our house/the tang of burnt sugars….;” “fragmented memories fill our cupboards;” and then to try and visualize words being buried in daylight.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s