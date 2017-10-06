Recording of “Forgetting Charm” Posted on October 6, 2017 by robert okaji https://robertokaji.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/forgetting-charm-w-music.mp3 “Forgetting Charm” first appeared in Issue Two of The Icarus Anthology. Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Love it!
Thank you, Tami. You’re to blame! 😀
I will take the blame on that one 🙂 not only did I understand your meaning better, the music choice added a polished depth to the reading. I guess we’ve been spoiled by all of the musical scores in our movies and such. Listening to poem recitation that is voice alone leaves me to envision the poet in a “clean room” wearing a paper suit and a shower cap. Never read poetry while wearing gloves in an hermetically sealed environment! I would put this recording on my phone and listen to it as a creative kick start to my day. (Which is what I did today, so thank you.)
How did you know about my clean room and shower cap? Ha! I do enjoy mixing the recordings. The hard and time-consuming part is finding the right music.
Beautiful, Robert.
Thank you, Merril.
Awesome Robert! Sjoe! 👏👏
Thank you, Rob!
Thank you for not posting the poem, Robert😊. At first I thought I wanted to follow along, but it was a pleasure to close my eyes to hear you say things like “in our house/the tang of burnt sugars….;” “fragmented memories fill our cupboards;” and then to try and visualize words being buried in daylight.
