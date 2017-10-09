The Neurotic Dreams September in April



Already I have become the beginning of a partial ghost, sleeping the summer

sleep in winter, choosing night over breakfast and the ritual of dousing lights.

This much I know: the moon returns each month, and tonight you lie awake

in a bed across the river, in a house with sixteen windows and a cold oven,

where your true name hides under the floorboard behind the pantry door.

*

Differences season our days — from flowers to snow, root to nectar — take

one and the other lessens in its own sight. One day I’ll overcome this longing

for things and will be complete in what I own, living my life beyond the page,

past the white space and dead letters. When I mention hearts, I mean that

muscle lodged in my chest. Genetics, not romance. Tissue. Arteries, veins.

*

Dark cars on the street. Cattle grazing in the damp pasture. The liquor store

sign glaring “CLOSED.” Separate yet included, we observed these scenes but

assigned them to the periphery, grounded in our own closed frames. In a

different time I would transcend my nature and strive to withstand yours.

Look. That star, the fog silhouetting the tombstones. A bobbing light.

*

Love is a gray morning, a steel-toed shoe or coating of black ice; nothing you

do will repeal its treachery. There, on my stone porch, I will inhale the smoke

of a thousand burned photographs. The sun will descend but you won’t share

it, and I’ll no longer hum your tune. When I rise no one sees. Or everyone

stares. Imagine that great cow of a moon lowing through the night.

“The Neurotic Dreams September in April” was published in deLuge in December 2016, and was written during the August 2015 Tupelo Press 30-30 challenge. Many thanks to artist extraordinaire Ron Throop for sponsoring and providing the title.