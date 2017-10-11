Recording of “The Draft”

The Draft
All memories ignite, he says, recalling
the odor of accelerants and charred
friends. Yesterday I walked to the sea
and looking into its deep crush
sensed something unseen washing
out, between tides and a shell-cut foot,
sand and the gull’s drift, or the early names
I assign to faces. This is not sadness.
Somewhere the called numbers meet.
“The Draft” first appeared in Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art.
I really appreciate the sentiment in this piece; especially the sound, the sound my friend. I am there with the seagulls and the ocean and you, and underneath this piece in the reading there is some sort of erosion, particularly in the reading that is in the wind, not in the words of the poem but most certainly in the erosion underneath the reading.
I appreciate the convincing that we must go through to tell ourselves that death is okay when we hurt ourselves, when we fossilize when the waves and water toss us about and disperse and dismember us.
What a beautiful piece!
Thank you. My hope is that the recordings will add texture to the bare words on the page.
Memories ignite, indeed, and sometimes explode. As ever, Robert, your words are evocative of answers asked and questions sought.
Thank you, Dermott. Memory is a tricky thing…
I’ve taken a detour from poetry back to Flash Fiction. I found a character, a modest superhero, called Irony Man.
