Sleepless
One night exhausts another,
layering sheets and blankets,
wrinkles and folds. Oh, the
body wants to still the mind,
and shedding this weight,
float freely through the night.
Your memory of sleep’s touch
withers as you lie there,
absorbing the fan’s pattern.
How wonderful, then, to finally
drift across the room and settle
in that relaxed corner, among the
cobwebs and shadows and those
frustrated hours now set aside.
Sums up what I’ve been experiencing lately.😴
It is all too familiar to me!
As there is no reference to Sullustani arms dealer Nien Nunb from Star Wars…worst poem ever! 🙂 Apart from that…excellent poem!
I tried, I tried! But Nien Nunb just didn’t make the cut. Maybe next time.
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.
Thanks for reblogging.
The feeling of finally drifting off to sleep is like no other.
So true!
I like this one!
I hope you’ve not fallen victim to this malady, Andrew.
Thank you, Robert. Sadly there have been many times where I’ve had trouble sleeping. But there have been good night sleeps too.
Let us hope for many more of the good nights.
Your poems never put me to sleep, but there’s a tonic in this one… I hope! 🙂
I’d love it if they would put me to sleep!
Thanks Robert. a wonderfully relevant poem for me at the moment, and beautifully and laconically worded. Shall be pinning this one on my bedhead, and read it before I go to sleep….along with the help of my pain killers….
Let’s hope that the poem will augment the pain killers and that you’ll sleep soundly!
I know those nights…(K)
Too many! Most…
It seems that way these days.
Especially loved the line ‘absorbing the fan’s pattern’.
Sometimes I feel like I’m riding that wave…
