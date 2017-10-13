Bandera

I offer nothing in return, and in offering, receive.

My mouth is a river

whose current bears no words,

but the silence is not of my making.

Notice the streets and their grey

hunger, the rain and the sun

passing by much

as one passes an unopened door.

That question, unvoiced.

That shiver preceding the icy touch.

You may deny my motives.

You may deny my existence and

the very notion of shape unto form.

I offer nothing, and in offering, receive.

“Bandera” first appeared here in May 2015, and was subsequently published in The Basil O’Flaherty in November 2016.