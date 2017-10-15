I Praise the Moon, Even When She Laughs
I got drunk once and woke in Korea
with you watching over me.
Odd, how you spend seasons looking
down, and I, up. If I lived in a cloud,
could you discern me from the other
particles? Perhaps your down is
peripheral, or left, or non-directional. I can
fathom this without measuring scope,
yet I feel queasy about the possibility
of being merely one vaporous drop
coalescing among others, unnamed
and forgettable, awaiting the particular
atmospheric conditions to plummet to my
fate. As if we control our own gravities!
One winter I grilled pork tenderloin under
your gaze, unaware that the grass
around me had caught fire, and when I
unwound the hose and turned on the
faucet you laughed, as the hose wasn’t
connected and only my feet were
extinguished. Dinner was delayed
that evening, but I praised you just the same.
I look up, heedless in the stars’ grip, unable
to retrace all those steps taken to this here,
now, but still you sway above the branches,
sighing, lighting my path, returned once
again, even if not apparent at all times. Every
star signals a departure. Each is an arrival.
* * *
“I Praise the Moon, Even When She Laughs” was published in Sourland Mountain Review in January 2017.
“I got drunk once and woke in Korea with you watching over me….”. I like that it implies that you awoke with no knowledge of how you got to Korea!
Ahhh…South Korea… so many memories…
LikeLiked by 2 people
To be truthful, I could say that about most days… How did I get to this rural property in Texas? There was no plan!
LikeLike
I love this one, Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merrill.
LikeLike
Beautiful, Robert.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Sarah.
LikeLike
I absolutely love this. There are so many things, astronomical in scale, that can make us feel both silly and insignificant, but none like the moon. The sun is too bright most time to both view and reflect simultaneously, but the moon, is as watchful as it is watched. Lovely Imagery. I hope the pork tenderloin survived the grass fire and wet feet!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The pork was tasty that night, served with a cranberry-chipotle sauce. Yum.
LikeLike
Beautiful words! 😊
LikeLike
So pleased you like it. Thank you.
LikeLike