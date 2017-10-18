Four Years of Blogging

How could this be? I’ve been blogging for four years. I had absolutely no idea what I was doing when I began, but somehow have managed to keep at it. I’m grateful for your visits, likes and comments, but most of all, I’m appreciative for the friendships that have grown out of this odd form of communication. Thank you!
Your poetry has touched me and helped me look at the world in different ways. Most of all It’s challenged me. Let me thank you.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You write so well. Keep up the good work!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your presence has certainly inspired me – keep blogging!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy 4Years 😀 thank you for your works!
LikeLike
Congratulations! 🙂
LikeLike
Congratulations on the four years!! It’s hard to imagine what that might look like for Ally and I. Hopefully, she will have blogged her second post by then. 😉
As so many have said, your presence is a definite and definitive plus. I look forward to reading your posts all of the time. Mahalo for being here and your contributions to the blogosphere!
LikeLike
Happy blog birthday Bob! So glad to have connected with you on here. I’ve laughed, been moved and learnt a lot too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
P.s. I saw the image and thought ‘that Bob is something else’ thinking you were re-re-blogging my word count post 😂😂
LikeLike
Congrats on 4 years! I’m very happy to have to opportunity to read and follow your blog. Thank you for choosing to share your talent via this medium! 🙂
LikeLike
Congratulations. I really appreciate your blog. Here’s to your next 4 years (and more)!
LikeLike