The “Hidden” Secret of The Creative Process: パート3

Dr. Daniel Schnee

“Butterfly Glyphs” (Rough Draft: 2013)

In Part One of this series I discussed how creating fine art in a specific location, combined with endlessly repeated habit, has consistently been the best possible scenario for creating one’s best work (as proven in the lives of the great painters, musicians, writers, playwrights, and so on down through time). Where and when we create is more important than what and how. You will face as many moments of great creativity as indecision and doubt. But you and I maximize our chances for our best work and ideas to arise… when we are consistently in our own ideal location, at the right time. Then, in Part Two I introduced the idea of learning to improvise your “presence”, a training regimen designed to focus and heighten one’s physical/emotional awareness of the moment (improvising one’s “presence”) while exploring, and eventually ridding the practitioner of the various…