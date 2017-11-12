Sault St. Marie

Too often you see yourself and wonder

which bodies ancestors navigated

to gather such glorious scars and wrinkles

in one place, both noticeable and unseen,

little waves in a great lake of flesh.

The mirror is not unkind, you think,

with proper lighting — in candlelight

or late evening’s peppery glow,

after a few drinks. Then you recall

crossing the equator three decades

past, how the deck’s non-skid surface

scratched your knees as you scrubbed

the twists and currents that’d buffeted

you to that imagined line on the globe,

and later, the following points and clock

faces withering down the long queue

of jobs, the spilled beer and incomplete life

sentences. Even now, Superior washes

through its locks, filling, denying, allowing

one’s depths into another’s space with equal

regard, promoting passage, flooding past with

future, present with then, balancing tomorrow, now.

“Sault St. Marie” won LCk Publishing’s Spring Poetry Contest in April 2017.