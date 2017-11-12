Sault St. Marie
Too often you see yourself and wonder
which bodies ancestors navigated
to gather such glorious scars and wrinkles
in one place, both noticeable and unseen,
little waves in a great lake of flesh.
The mirror is not unkind, you think,
with proper lighting — in candlelight
or late evening’s peppery glow,
after a few drinks. Then you recall
crossing the equator three decades
past, how the deck’s non-skid surface
scratched your knees as you scrubbed
the twists and currents that’d buffeted
you to that imagined line on the globe,
and later, the following points and clock
faces withering down the long queue
of jobs, the spilled beer and incomplete life
sentences. Even now, Superior washes
through its locks, filling, denying, allowing
one’s depths into another’s space with equal
regard, promoting passage, flooding past with
future, present with then, balancing tomorrow, now.
“Sault St. Marie” won LCk Publishing’s Spring Poetry Contest in April 2017.
I love your definition of wrinkles! “…little waves on an ocean of flesh!” Very cool!
Dwight
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a little rough to surf… 🙂
LikeLike
A perfect extended metaphor. Congratulations on your award. Well deserved!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sarah.
LikeLike
This captures the fatigue of the grind for me: and later, the following points and clock faces withering down the long queue
of jobs, the spilled beer and incomplete life sentences. Even now, Superior washes
So good. Congrats on winning the contest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. This was a fun one to write. The first line and title came to me at about the same time, and I went exploring…
LikeLike
Congratulation on the award, Robert. Well-deserved!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Merril.
LikeLike